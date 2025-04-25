Wexford Pensioner Voices Anger Over State Pension for Refugees

A Wexford pensioner has spoken out in frustration following a report in the Irish Daily Mail that over 5,500 Ukrainian refugees are receiving the Irish State pension, costing the taxpayer more than €14 million to date.

Speaking on air, Carmel, a morning mix listener, questioned how individuals who have “never contributed one cent” to the Irish system are eligible for the same pension she worked decades to earn. “It’s not about the people themselves—it’s about fairness,” she said. Carmel’s comments reflect what she claims is a growing frustration among older Irish citizens who feel overlooked by the State.

In response, Wexford TD George Lawlor acknowledged Carmel’s concerns but stressed that under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, Ireland has a legal and humanitarian responsibility to support refugees fleeing war. He noted that many Ukrainians are working and paying rent, and said the State could not “leave older people penniless” if they are unable to work.

However, Carmel believes the government is going “overboard”

