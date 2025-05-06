Wexford People Helping People Closes: “We Just Couldn’t Keep Going”

A deeply emotional Wally O’Neill, proprietor of Red Books and the driving force behind Wexford People Helping People, has confirmed the closure of the volunteer-led charity. Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Wally cited exhaustion, overwhelming need, and lack of resources as the reasons behind the difficult decision.

“You can’t get away from the feeling that you’re letting people down,” he said somberly. “It just became impossible. We were under constant attack from escalating cases we weren’t equipped to handle.”

The charity, revived by Wally and his team just over a year ago, aimed to step in where state supports fell short—helping the homeless, supporting mental health cases, and responding to antisocial issues. But the team found themselves increasingly overrun.

“Ireland may be one of the wealthiest countries per GDP, but people are sleeping on Wexford’s streets. We have no acute mental health beds here, and Gardaí can’t keep up with drug-related crime due to lack of funding,” Wally said.

He did acknowledge the hard work of Wexford County Council’s Housing Department and local projects like the Cornmarket and Ozanam House, but stressed that all were under-resourced.

Despite community support—including donations from locals with very little to give—Wally said the charity often faced backlash, even from those it helped, which demoralized volunteers. “Some of our most dedicated team members were heartbroken,” he added, naming several volunteers who gave tirelessly over the past year.

Though Wally ruled out personally reviving the charity, he said some former volunteers may consider continuing the work if adequate support and funding are provided. Red Books will continue running small community-focused projects like anti-loneliness initiatives and art therapy.

https://www.southeastradio.ie/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/TUESWALLY.wav

Meanwhile, the closure of the charity will leave left a devastating gap in local support services, according to Councillor Jim Codd.

Councillor Codd has described the move as “heartbreaking” and warned of serious consequences for the county’s most vulnerable.

“I’ve worked with Wally O’Neill and his team every day since being elected,” Codd said. “They were on the front line—available day and night, helping people who had nowhere else to turn.”

He recounted distressing stories, including a 23-year-old man recently found sleeping under an upturned boat on the beach, banned from emergency shelter due to addiction issues. “This isn’t just about homelessness,” he added. “It’s about a perfect storm—mental health, housing, and a drugs epidemic all crashing together, while services are overwhelmed.”

Codd said he’s dealt with hundreds of people through the charity, describing Red Books—their community base—as a sanctuary where people could find a hot meal, conversation, and dignity without judgement. He singled out the work of volunteers like Richie, Shane, and Bridget, calling them “angels of kindness and charity.”

The councillor will be raising the issue at a special housing meeting, urging Wexford County Council to urgently support remaining organisations like the Cornmarket Project. “They were funding counselling, food, even B&Bs when someone had nowhere to go. But in the end, there just wasn’t enough money coming in,” he said.

Codd echoed the charity’s own statement that the broader system has failed, leaving groups like Wexford People Helping People to pick up the slack without proper resources. “We can’t keep turning a blind eye. Without immediate financial support, more people will fall through the cracks—and in winter, that can be fatal.”

