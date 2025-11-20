Wexford Photographer Kenny Goodison Creates Charity Calendars to Support Local Causes

Local Wexford photographer Kenny Goodison is once again using his stunning images of the county to make a meaningful impact this time by creating calendars to support three local charities.

The calendars, filled with breathtaking photographs that showcase the natural beauty of Wexford, are being sold to raise funds for the Wexford SPCA (WSPCA), Rare Warriors Wexford, and the Tracie Lawlor Trust for Cystic Fibrosis.

Kenny, who is known for capturing the essence of Wexford’s landscapes and wildlife, has generously donated his time and work to help raise funds and awareness for these deserving causes. Each charity will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sales, ensuring that the funds go directly to supporting the vital work these organisations do in the community.

The Wexford SPCA plays a crucial role in the welfare and protection of animals in the region, Rare Warriors Wexford is dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for those living with rare diseases while the Tracie Lawlor Trust supports individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis.

Calendars can be purchased by contacting Kenny directly at kennygoodison@gmail.com or by calling 087 207 8074.

With Christmas just around the corner, these calendars make a perfect gift, while also supporting three incredibly important local charities.

Related