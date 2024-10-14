Wexford Player Scoops €44,716 in last night’s Lotto Draw 

A National Lottery player from County Wexford is celebrating today after winning an impressive €44,716 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw in Brooks Supermarket, Ballycanew, Gorey, Wexford.
The winning numbers for last night’s (12th October) Lotto draw were 6, 18, 29, 31, 45, 47, with the bonus number 25.
While there was no overall winner of the €3,050,252 Lotto jackpot, over 76,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. The Wexford player was the sole winner of the coveted Match 5 + Bonus prize, adding to the excitement across the sunny southeast.
The National Lottery is urging all players in the Gorey area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.