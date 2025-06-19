Wexford Player Scoops €500,000 EuroMillions Plus Prize in Historic Lottery Draw

A lucky EuroMillions Plus player in Co. Wexford is celebrating a life-changing windfall after matching all five numbers in last night’s draw (17th June) to win the top prize of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Selskar Bookshop, located in Townparks, Co. Wexford. The numbers drawn in the EuroMillions Plus game were: 11, 19, 30, 39, 50.

This major win comes as part of a remarkable night for Irish lottery players, with over 92,000 players across Ireland winning prizes in the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games.

Speaking after the draw, Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery, said:

“What a night for our EuroMillions players. Not only did we see 92,000 players in Ireland win prizes, including our top prize in EuroMillions Plus, but we also saw the historic jackpot being won by an Irish player.”

Players in the Wexford area are now being urged to check their tickets carefully. If you believe you are the lucky winner, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery immediately at 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

While the Wexford win is reason enough to celebrate, the biggest news of the night came with the confirmation that a €250 million EuroMillions jackpot—the largest prize ever won in Ireland—was scooped by a player who bought their ticket in-store in the Munster region.

This shatters the previous record of €175 million, won in 2019 in Co. Dublin.

More details about the record-breaking winner are expected in the coming days.

