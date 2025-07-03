Wexford Politicians Meet Local Youth to Discuss Budget 2026 Priorities

Young people from Wexford recently met with local politicians to share their views on Budget 2026 at the launch of spunout’s national pre-budget submission in Dublin.

The event, held at Buswells Hotel, saw Wexford-based Youth Action Panel members Aoibhínn Doyle, June Kinahan, and Colleen Waters engage directly with TDs Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, George Lawlor, Malcolm Byrne, and Senator Malcolm Noonan. The discussions focused on key issues impacting young people across the country, including mental health, housing, youth services, transport, and climate action.

Spunout, Ireland’s youth information and support platform, developed the submission in collaboration with its 200+ member Youth Action Panel. Among the major recommendations are:

€100 million for youth mental health services

€4.1 billion investment in affordable housing for young people

€786 million to provide free public transport for all young adults

€60 million to develop Youth Hubs nationwide

Investment in youth work, apprenticeships, and healthy relationship education

Acting CEO of spunout, Maria Towey, emphasised the importance of listening to young people’s lived experiences: “We’re grateful to the young people who travelled from across Ireland—including Wexford—to share their perspectives. Budget 2026 is an opportunity for the Government to turn promises into action.”

The event highlighted the strong engagement of Wexford youth in shaping national policy and the openness of local representatives to hear their concerns ahead of the upcoming budget.