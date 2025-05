People who grow potatoes in Wexford are being asked to watch out for blight in the coming days.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory, warning of a very high risk of blight in large parts of the South, South West and South East.

The warning will also extend to the Midlands and parts of the West in the coming days.

IFA Potato Chair, Wexford farmer Sean Ryan is warning people of the distance blight can travel up to 9 kilometres.

