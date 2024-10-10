Wexford Priest shares his deep concern over the unfolding situation in Lebanon

A Wexford Priest has expressed deep concern for the situation unfolding in Lebanon. Fr Pat Mernagh now based in Kilmore, Co. Wexford, served five tours as chaplain with the Irish army.

He emphasized the challenges of peacekeeping, noting it is one of the hardest military roles due to strict rules and the need for discipline. He expressed compassion for the soldiers and their families, acknowledging their worries while highlighting the professionalism and training of the troops.

He shared insights from his experiences, mentioning a recent incident involving Irish troops near Hezbollah and Israeli forces, illustrating the precarious nature of their operations. Father Pat also noted the special bond between the Irish and Lebanese people, rooted in history and mutual respect, exemplified by the Irish contribution to an orphanage in Tibnine.

He addressed concerns of families and partners of soldiers, reassuring them that the troops are monitored continuously and supported by a professional organization. Father Pat reflected on Lebanon’s recent struggles, including an economic collapse and a devastating explosion in the port, emphasizing the need for neutral observers in such volatile situations.

Discussing the mindset required to be in the Irish Army, he highlighted the dedication and commitment of service members who represent their country worldwide. He noted the unique role of peacekeepers in maintaining stability, advocating for dialogue as the only path to resolution in ongoing conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.

Father Pat concluded by expressing hope for a peaceful future, stressing the importance of fostering discussions to end violence and promote peace.

