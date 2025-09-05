Wexford Projects Invited to Enter 2025 National Heritage Week Awards

The Heritage Council has officially opened nominations for the 2025 National Heritage Week Awards and Co Wexford is once again in the spotlight following a record-breaking year for participation. With 57 events hosted across the county this August, Wexford communities are being encouraged to nominate their standout projects and events for recognition at national level.

Each year a County Award is presented to honour the most impactful event or project in each local authority area. In 2024 Wexford brought home two awards — the County Award and the Wild Child Award — thanks to the work of the Ahare River & Biodiversity Group and their “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” initiative. The awards celebrate projects that successfully engage the public in heritage themes and promote local stories, skills, nature and traditions.

A wide range of national categories are also open for nominations in 2025 including awards for climate and sustainability, inclusive heritage, Irish language, intangible cultural heritage, water heritage and more. One of the most prestigious honours is the Heritage Hero Award which recognises individuals or organisations that have made a long-term contribution to heritage in Ireland.

Wexford County Council Heritage Officer Colm Moriarty praised the energy and dedication shown by local organisers this year:

“The enthusiasm of local organisers and volunteers was evident in every event and it was wonderful to see so many people engaging with their heritage in creative ways.”

Nominations are open to both event organisers and members of the public and must be submitted online by midnight on Thursday 11th September 2025. The National Heritage Week Awards Ceremony will take place on Friday 17th October 2025 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

📩 Submit your nomination here: https://www.heritageweek.ie/awards

