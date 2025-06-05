Wexford projects set to benefit Community Recognition Funding

Two Wexford projects are set to benefit from €120,000 in Community Recognition Funding.

Ballycanew Men’s Shed receives €50,000 for a new workshop, polytunnels, and glasshouse.

Meanwhile, €70,000 goes to Bunclody for a new walkway linking Hospital Hill and Church Road.

The Community Recognition Fund (CRF) in Ireland is a funding initiative established to support communities in recognizing their efforts in welcoming and supporting new arrivals, particularly those from Ukraine and other countries. The fund provides financial assistance for capital projects that benefit the entire community, with a focus on areas with high concentrations of new arrivals.

