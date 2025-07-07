Wexford Property Prices Jump €10,000 in Just Three Months as Buyers Face Growing Pressure

House hunters in County Wexford are facing increasingly steep challenges as the local property market continues to surge. According to MyHome.ie’s latest property price report, the average asking price for a home in Wexford rose by €10,000 in the second quarter of 2025 alone, bringing the median asking price in the county to €295,000.

That’s a jump of €20,000 compared to this time last year — a rise driven by high demand and a chronic shortage of housing supply.

Speaking to South East Radio, Joanne Geary, CEO of MyHome.ie, said:

“This isn’t the news buyers want to hear. We’re in a cycle of strong demand and limited supply. Unfortunately, that’s pushing prices up — not just nationally, but very noticeably in counties like Wexford.”

While there was a 20% increase in homes listed for sale in Wexford over the quarter — bringing the total to 646 — the CEO cautioned that it’s still not enough to meet the growing demand.

“More homes on the market is welcome news. But buyers remain in intense competition with each other, particularly those already mortgage-approved and ready to move,” she added.

The current mortgage landscape is also adding pressure. First-time buyers are now borrowing more than ever, with average mortgage approvals rising nearly 7% in the year to €237,000. Changes to Central Bank rules now allow first-time buyers to borrow up to four times their income — a threshold more and more buyers in Wexford are reaching.

“Buyers are stretching further financially simply to keep pace with prices. It’s becoming harder and harder for many to get on the ladder,” Ms. Geary said.

She also called on Minister for Housing, Wexford TD James Browne to focus on accelerating housing supply in the region.

“Any meaningful intervention must start with planning, rezoning, and tackling the cost of building. Without increased supply, prices will only continue to rise,” she warned.

As Wexford continues to feel the national strain of a hot property market, buyers are being urged to act quickly if they find a suitable property — or risk being priced out further in the months ahead.

