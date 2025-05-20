Wexford public issued warning this National Water Safety Awareness Week

The Wexford public are being urged to enjoy swimming areas, but respect the risk which comes with being in the water.

The message from Water Safety Ireland comes during National Water Safety Awareness Week and being a popular coastal county at this time of year, Wexford is at a heightened risk.

Water Safety Ireland has issued a call for caution near water, as last year a total of 78 people drowned nationwide.

The tragic loss of three people under 18 over the last two weekends comes as figures show that thirteen people aged under 18 drowned in Ireland in 2023 and 2024 combined.

The organisation has created 10 tips to keep safe around water during the Summer months, encouraging people to stay within their depth, don’t overestimate your ability and always have a companion.

Chair of Water Safety Ireland, Clare McGrath says with a little preparation and awareness, everyone can enjoy the water more confidently and safely.

