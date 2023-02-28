Wexford Public Participation Network calls for more community groups to have their say

Wexford Public Participation Network (PPN) has today issued an invitation to community and voluntary groups in Wexford to join their local PPN and help build a better future for the county. The call-out comes as a new national brand identity and awareness campaign for Public Participation Networks was launched by Minister for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien.

Wexford PPN is one of 31 PPNs that have been established in all local authority areas in the State, and its membership stands at 406 organisations. Nationally, more than 18,000 community and voluntary groups are currently members of a PPN.

Public Participation Networks allow local authorities to connect with community groups around their county. PPNs give people a greater say in local government decisions that affect their communities.

Breda Cahill, a member of the Secretariat of Wexford PPN said: “Joining Wexford Public Participation Network is a fantastic way of getting involved in local decision-making and contributing to a thriving community. The groups in our PPN are at the heart of local policymaking and the PPN offers a great opportunity to network and meet other community groups in the area.

“Wexford PPN regularly hosts events for its members, including two meetings per year in each of the five electoral districts plus two Plenary meetings for all member groups in the county. We share information on funding, grants and available training. We want to empower community groups to be the best that they can be, to feel valued and to have a say in the future of our county.

“I speak for all my colleagues on Wexford PPN Secretariat and our reps on council committees as we invite all community and voluntary groups in the county to visit our website and find out how to join our PPN.”

Speaking at the launch of the PPNs’ new national brand identity and awareness campaign, Minister O’Brien encouraged volunteer-led group around the country, and particularly young people, to join their local PPN.

Minister O’Brien said: “Public Participation Networks give communities across Ireland a voice in local decision-making and bring valuable on-the-ground, experience and expertise into local and national policy development.

“The strength and impact of PPNs can be seen in how they represented volunteers and community groups within the responses to Covid-19, working with local authorities and state agencies.

“Through local action, PPNs also contribute to policymaking at national level, such as the development of the Climate Action Plan 2021, when PPNs hosted and facilitated important local community conversations around the country.”

Speaking on behalf of Wexford County Council, Dympna O’Connor, said: “Wexford Co Council are fully supportive of the PPN structure which affords community groups effective input into strategy and policy formation within their locality.

“This national awareness campaign is a welcome development which will ensure proper recognition for the excellent work of the PPN. We encourage all community groups in Co. Wexford to join their local PPN, ensuring they are well informed on all matters including policy development and potential grant funding streams for their projects.”