Wexford public warned about dangers of pink cocaine “epidemic”

An organisation committed to supporting individuals with a history of addiction is warning of the latest drug “epidemic” to hit Wexford’s streets.

“Pink” cocaine, which is no relation of the actual drug cocaine, is a cocktail of synthetic drugs and comes in pill, powder, or liquid form.

It is pink in color due to the addition of food coloring, and users have reported hallucinations, anxiety, elevated body temperature, and an increased heart rate.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Morning Mix, CEO of the Cornmarket Project Paul Delaney, issued the following warning:

“Don’t use this pink powder. It is not cocaine. It’s highly dangerous. The compounds in it are things like ketamine, which is an animal tranquiliser, and it can actually just stop your heart. It can also seriously damage your lungs. So under no circumstances, should anybody who thinks it’s cocaine, use this. It is not cocaine. It’s a deadly concoction.”

