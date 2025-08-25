Wexford Racing Round-Up

Wexford jockeys and trainers had a strong week on the racing scene, with several standout performances.

Duncormick jockey Eoin Staples enjoyed a career-best double at Sligo on Wednesday. He first guided Sophia Rose to victory in a maiden hurdle for trainer Gavin Cromwell, then followed up aboard Ballykinlar for Donnacha Duggan — both wins coming over two and a half miles.

Rosslare apprentice Adam Grant rode his first career winner at Leopardstown on Thursday. He partnered the Henry de Bromhead-trained Nakasero to a convincing win in the nine-furlong handicap.

Trainer Eric McNamara had a successful Thursday evening with winners across Killarney and Leopardstown, including Embittered in the handicap chase. Meanwhile, Kilbeggan saw a double for jockey JJ Slevin, and Henry de Bromhead continued his fine form with wins at both Kilbeggan and Killarney.

Wexford’s next race meeting takes place on Friday, August 29th, with the first race off at 4.30pm.

For full racecards and updates, visit https://www.hri.ie/