Wexford ranked 10th best county in Ireland for female entrepreneurship

Wexford is one of the top ten counties in Ireland, for female entrepreneurship.

That’s according to a new study carried out by business energy provider procure.ie, marking International Women’s Day.

Cork, Dublin, and Galway lead the way, while Wexford ranks 10th, with 59 female founders here in the Model County.

The study, which analysed LinkedIn data and county populations, highlights Ireland’s strong female entrepreneurial presence, with women-led businesses contributing €6 billion annually.

The news comes as the Wexford Council of Trade Unions marked International Women’s Day with a special gathering in Wexford town, calling for continued efforts towards gender equality.

Representing the largest number of women in civil society locally, the Council highlighted ongoing issues such as pay inequality, limited promotion opportunities, and inadequate pensions for women.

They emphasised the need for economic equality, not tokenism, as a key factor in achieving true participation in society.

Concerns were also raised about low wages and poor working conditions for women in sectors like tourism and hospitality.

The Council urged women to continue organising through trade unions to secure their rights and improve their working conditions.

