Wexford Rape Crisis Centre Appeals for Urgent €100,000 in Funding to Meet Rising Demand

Wexford Rape Crisis Centre is marking its 30th anniversary by launching an urgent fundraising appeal. The centre, which provides one-to-one counselling for survivors of sexual, domestic, and gender-based violence, says it now needs to raise €100,000 annually to keep up with growing demand.

In 2024, the service began the year with 73 people on a waiting list for counselling. At one point, survivors were waiting up to eight months to be seen. Thanks to community fundraising and local support, the organisation has reduced that waiting time to about four to six weeks—but this can vary depending on the time of year.

While the centre receives core funding from the Department of Justice, it’s not enough. The additional €100,000 raised through local fundraising helps pay for extra counselling hours so survivors can get support sooner. “It can take years for someone to pick up the phone,” said Claire Williams, Executive Director of the centre. “When they do, we need to be ready to respond quickly.”

The centre is also dealing with space shortages. Its main premises in Wexford Town—built just four years ago—is now too small due to an expanding team and client base. Additional fit-for-purpose premises are needed in both Wexford Town and Gorey to meet demand.

New figures in the centre’s annual report also show that referrals related to domestic violence have doubled in recent years, with many coming through Wexford Women’s Refuge and the wider community. The centre is also seeing an increase in cases involving online harassment and grooming, particularly among younger people.

To support the fundraising effort, a sold-out charity lunch event will be held at Newbay House on Sunday. Organisers hope to raise €10,000 through ticket sales, raffles, and sponsorship from local businesses. The event will also highlight the work done across the county, with services now available in Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and New Ross.

Those who would like to contribute or organise their own fundraising efforts are encouraged to contact the centre directly.

Wexford Rape Crisis Centre can be reached at their freephone number: 1800 33 00 33

