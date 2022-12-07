Wexford Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services treble

Claire Williams From the rape crisis Centre in Wexford says the demand for their services has trebled in recent months.

Claire was speaking as the centre announced that they are doing a fundraising bucket collection on Friday the 16th of December in the four main towns in the county.

Ms Williams says it’s been a busy year for the centre with an unprecedented rise in the demand for it’s services.

In 1995 The Wexford Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Service was established as an indirect result of the Kilkenny Incest Investigation, providing a free counselling service for survivors of domestic, sexual or gender-based violence and their families in the Co. Wexford area. The service quickly expanded as more and more survivors sought counselling. With the increased numbers, outreach services were developed in Gorey, Enniscorthy and New Ross.

In 2019, the service was rebranded as Wexford Rape Crisis.

You can contact the centre by:

Free phone: 1800 33 00 33

Office Phone: 053 9122722

Fax: 053 9152853

For counselling queries please e-mail:

support@wexfordrapecrisis.com

For fundraising queries please e-mail:

fundraising@wexfordrapecrisis.com