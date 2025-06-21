Back to News

Wexford Remembers 1798 Rebellion with Weekend of Commemoration and Community Events

News

AuthorJohn Moynihan

Free to use image. Historic, cultural and civic celebrations and commemorations are taking place all across Wexford during the month of June with 'Rebellion Day' with re-enactment march on June 18th and 'The Longest Day' Commemoration on June 21st set to be highlights for all the family – Pictured on Vinegar Hill are members of the Enniscorthy Re-enactment Society "Pikemen" Joe Mernagh with Ian Kidd, Deirdre Mernagh, Margaret O'Neill Wall, Tom Boland, Billy Stafford as they prepare for the upcoming re-enactment march in Enniscorthy. Photo Patrick Browne.  Wexford Gears Up for 225th Anniversary with 'Rebellion Day' & the 'Longest Day' Commemoration and Historical March Historic, cultural and civic celebrations and commemorations are taking place all across Wexford during the month of June with 'Rebellion Day' on June 18th and 'The Longest Day' Commemoration and a 'Historical March' set to be highlights for all the family. The events are to honour the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion the historic insurrection launched by the United Irishmen aimed at overthrowing the Kingdom of Ireland, severing the connection with Great Britain and establishing an Irish Republic based on the principles of the French Revolution. On June 9th at 6pm, the Allabair Trio will discuss and perform music of the 18th Century in France and Ireland in Enniscorthy's Presentation Arts Centre. This will be followed by a conversation with the Ambassador of France to Ireland, His Excellency, Vincent Guerénd, Dr. Liam Chambers and Dr. Elaine Callinan to discuss 'The Ideals of Revolution: Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité – how the French Revolution influenced Irish Rebellion'. In New Ross on June 11th 'The Three Bullet Gate' commemoration takes place from 1.30pm and marks what was a key part of the Battle of New Ross, one of the bloodiest days of the Rebellion.

Wexford is marking the 1798 Rebellion this weekend with a packed programme of events at the National 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy.

Today (Saturday), guided tours and historical talks took place as part of the 1798 Summer School, including insights into the European influences on the uprising and personal letters from the era.

A special commemoration of the Battle of Vinegar Hill took place earlier also, featuring a costumed march, music, and speeches.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the Centre hosts Rebellion Day, a free, family-friendly event with re-enactments, weapon displays, craft demonstrations, and live traditional music and dance.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Historian Barry Leacy outlined why commemorative events such as this are important in the modern world:

“I think it’s important to reflect on the past, particularly to learn from it, because it gives us a better understanding of the world today. We see the conflicts that are taking place around the world currently and we ask the question maybe why, or we might not fully understand it. But what we have to do is look at our own country, our own places where we live and work today 227 years ago. Wexford was a very different place.”

