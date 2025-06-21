Wexford Remembers 1798 Rebellion with Weekend of Commemoration and Community Events

Wexford is marking the 1798 Rebellion this weekend with a packed programme of events at the National 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy.

Today (Saturday), guided tours and historical talks took place as part of the 1798 Summer School, including insights into the European influences on the uprising and personal letters from the era.

A special commemoration of the Battle of Vinegar Hill took place earlier also, featuring a costumed march, music, and speeches.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the Centre hosts Rebellion Day, a free, family-friendly event with re-enactments, weapon displays, craft demonstrations, and live traditional music and dance.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Historian Barry Leacy outlined why commemorative events such as this are important in the modern world:

“I think it’s important to reflect on the past, particularly to learn from it, because it gives us a better understanding of the world today. We see the conflicts that are taking place around the world currently and we ask the question maybe why, or we might not fully understand it. But what we have to do is look at our own country, our own places where we live and work today 227 years ago. Wexford was a very different place.”

