Wexford Rents Up 5.1% as National Rental Inflation Holds Steady

Rents in Wexford rose by 5.1% in the year to June 2025, according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report, with the average listed rent in the county now at €1,508 per month.

This represents a 74% increase compared to pre-COVID levels.

The national average rent now stands at €2,055, following 18 consecutive quarters of increases. Tight availability remains a major issue across the country, with just 2,300 homes available to rent as of August 1st — 14% fewer than this time last year.

While Wexford’s rent growth was below the national average of 7.3% outside the major cities, it still reflects ongoing pressure in the market due to limited supply.

Economist Ronan Lyons, who authored the report, says rent inflation is being driven by an “extreme scarcity” of rental housing.

The full report is available at https://ww1.daft.ie/report?d_rd=1

Related