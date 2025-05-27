Wexford Residents Encouraged to Become Brown Bin Champions

As part of National Food Waste Recycling Week (June 1–8, 2025), Wexford householders are being urged to step up as Brown Bin Champions in a new campaign launched by MyWaste.ie and supported by Wexford County Council.

Since the start of 2024, more than 200,000 brown bins have been distributed nationwide, reflecting a major shift in household recycling habits. But despite 84% of people now using their brown bin, contamination continues to be a key issue. Research shows that 38% of people mistakenly add the wrong items due to being in a hurry, while 26% cite confusion over what’s accepted.

Pauline McDonogh, Resource Efficiency Officer at MyWaste, said:

“It’s great to see people embracing food waste recycling, but small mistakes can undermine the entire composting process. With a bit of knowledge and a few simple habits, everyone can make a big difference.”

To support this effort, Wexford County Council is hosting a free information day at Holmestown Household Recycling Centre, Barntown (Y35 Y28W) on Friday, June 6th, from 10am to 12 noon and 1pm to 4pm.

Tips for using your brown bin correctly:

✅ Accepted : All food waste, soiled napkins, greasy pizza boxes, light garden waste

❌ Not accepted: Plastic packaging, metal, glass, stones, barbeque coals

Key Advice:

Take a Minute – Don’t rush when sorting food waste.

Say No to Intruders – Watch for hidden plastics like veggie wrappers.

Check Before You Chuck – Visit MyWaste.ie for a full A-Z guide.

Use Compostable Liners – Keep your bin clean and odour-free.

