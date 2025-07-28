Wexford Residents Encouraged to Discover the Full Picture of Palliative Care

Residents of Wexford are being urged to learn more about how palliative care can support people of all ages living with life-limiting illnesses to live well—right now. The All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on communities to better understand the many ways palliative care enhances quality of life, not only at end-of-life but throughout illness.

Palliative Care Week 2025 will take place from 7–13 September across the island of Ireland. Each year, the campaign—led by AIIHPC in collaboration with member organisations, healthcare professionals, and community groups—raises awareness and breaks down misconceptions about what palliative care really means.

This year’s theme, “Living for Today, Planning for Tomorrow,” focuses on how palliative care supports individuals in the present moment, while also helping them and their families prepare for the future. It aims to show how care that is centred on physical, emotional, social, and spiritual wellbeing can help people live with dignity and comfort.

“Palliative care improves the quality of life of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families,” said Karen Charnley, CEO of AIIHPC. “It helps people engage in daily life, continue their hobbies, and spend meaningful time with loved ones. Just as importantly, it encourages important conversations about future care needs, ensuring people’s wishes are heard and respected.”

As part of this year’s campaign, AIIHPC is launching a nationwide photo competition. Residents of Wexford—and across Ireland—are invited to submit a photo that captures what this year’s theme means to them personally.

Selected entries will be showcased on the official campaign website, www.thepalliativehub.com, and the winning photo will receive a certificate and a prize at the start of Palliative Care Week.

Karen Charnley added: “We’re excited to see the creativity and insight that people will bring to this competition. We hope it sparks conversations and inspires more people to reflect on the real meaning and value of palliative care.”

Fintan Fagan, Chair of AIIHPC and CEO of St Francis Hospice, Dublin, noted that misconceptions about palliative care remain a challenge.

“Many people still associate palliative care solely with end-of-life, but it’s about so much more. It provides a wide range of supports from the time of diagnosis and helps people live well with their illness. The more we understand it, the more empowered we are to make informed choices for ourselves and those we care about.”

Get Involved in Palliative Care Week 2025

There are many ways Wexford residents can participate in Palliative Care Week:

Enter the Photo Competition : Share your visual interpretation of “Living for Today, Planning for Tomorrow.” Visit Photography Competition – The Palliative Hub for entry details.

Find Information and Attend Events : Browse online and in-person events throughout the week at www.thepalliativehub.com.

Host Your Own Event : Order free promotional materials via the website or by calling AIIHPC at +353 1 4912948.

Have the Conversation : Talk with loved ones about your wishes in the event of serious illness, and encourage others to do the same.

Share Your Story: Post your experience of palliative care using the hashtag #pallcareweek on social media.

