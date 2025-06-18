Wexford Residents Renew Fight to Protect Historic Faythe Area from Overdevelopment

Residents of the Faythe area in Wexford Town have once again mobilised to protect their historic community, green spaces, and public safety infrastructure in the face of ongoing development. Despite fierce local opposition to earlier phases of the project, the next stage of a housing development is moving forward—raising serious concerns among locals about the preservation of the area’s character and the wellbeing of its residents.

The controversy dates back more than two years, when plans to demolish several historic houses and remove community green space were first submitted. Despite more than 90 objections, including concerns about heritage, safety, and infrastructure, the development was granted approval. Locals now fear that without urgent action, more of the area’s identity and communal space will be lost.

The Faythe is one of Wexford’s oldest streets, with strong historical ties stretching back centuries. The area is home to some of the town’s oldest buildings, one of which is over 300 years old.

Beyond the historical aspect, residents are worried about the practical implications of development. Promised parking spaces for elderly residents were never fully delivered in the first phase of construction, and only a fraction of the agreed allocation was provided. Meanwhile, traffic congestion remains a growing issue, especially given the proximity of a local primary school that lacks a safe drop-off zone. Concerns about child safety and poor pedestrian infrastructure continue to rise.

Access for individuals with mobility challenges has also been compromised. Recent construction work has blocked vital pedestrian pathways with concrete barriers, severely limiting access for those using mobility aids or prams.

Residents are particularly alarmed at the loss of valued green spaces. These areas, once regularly used by children and dog walkers, are slowly being replaced by new builds. There is growing anxiety about which community spaces might be targeted next, especially in the absence of transparency or public consultation.

Locals say there has been little to no engagement from developers throughout the process. Calls for meetings and explanations have gone unanswered, adding to frustrations over how the development has been managed and approved.

However, Bawn Developments, the developer has sent this statement to South East Radio News:

“Bawn Developments Ltd were approached by local representatives Mayor Catherine Walsh and Councillor Tom Ford to engage with them regarding the development in The Faythe which took place in our offices on March 28th 2025 and were well briefed by us about the current situation in The Faythe. We understand the Councillors conveyed our position to the local residents.

We have full planning permission from Wexford County Council and we also have full planning permission from An Bord Pleanála and the development in the Faythe is going ahead.

When this development is completed next year Bawn Developments Ltd will have provided, in a serious housing crisis , 17 homes for the local community”

