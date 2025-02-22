Wexford residents subject to Boil Water Notice urged to sign up for updates on Irish Water website

Three days into a boil water notice in Wexford town, residents are being advised to sign up for alerts from the Irish Water website.

There had been some confusion among many of the 22,000 customers who are now having to boil their water, regarding where to access the appropriate updates.

The Map Alerter service provided by Wexford County Council no longer issues water updates, and therefore customers are being urged to sign up at the Irish Water website, which you can do by clicking HERE.

Independent Councillor for Wexford, Leonard Kelly, has been explaining the sign-up process for South East Radio listeners:

“So if you go on to their website, go to the Get Water Services updates, sign up to that. It will ask you for your phone contact details, and it will ask you for your Eircode in your location. Then if there are any issues, whether that’s water outages or Boil Water Notices, you will get an instantaneous text alert straight to your phone. It’s the most timely way to get it. The council are pretty much informed at the same time as the rest of us.”

