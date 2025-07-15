Wexford Residents Urged to Recycle E-Waste at Free Summer Collection Events

Wexford householders are being encouraged to declutter responsibly by bringing their old batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a series of free drop-off events this summer.

Organised by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Wexford County Council, the events aim to help the county meet upcoming EU e-waste recycling targets for 2025.

The first two events will take place at:

Bunclody GAA Club, Half Way House, Church Road, Newtownbarry

🗓 Tuesday, July 22 | 10am – 4pm

Rathnure St Anne’s GAA Club, Rathnure Upper

🗓 Thursday, July 24 10am – 4pm

More collection days will be held across Wexford throughout July and August.

Residents can bring anything with a plug, battery, or cable, including:

Washing machines, TVs, toasters, kettles

Laptops, mobile phones, IT equipment, remote controls

Power tools, electric toys, cables, chargers

Batteries of all kinds, including farm fence batteries

Smaller items like watches and electronic toothbrushes

“We are buying more electronics than ever – averaging 25kg per person in 2024, up from 16kg just six years ago,” said Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland.

“People in Wexford have made a huge contribution to e-waste recycling, with 1,702 tonnes collected in 2024 alone. That’s about 10.4kg per person, above the national average of 9.5kg.”

He added that with old devices lying unused in many homes, the summer collection events are a great opportunity to safely and sustainably clear out clutter.

WEEE Ireland stresses that proper recycling is not just about reducing waste – it’s about recovering valuable raw materials and avoiding harmful emissions:

96% of e-waste collected is recovered and reused in manufacturing

In 2024, recycling through WEEE Ireland avoided 206,521 tonnes of CO₂ emissions – the same as planting over 4,130 hectares of trees

Metals and minerals in e-waste are often more concentrated than in mined resources, making “urban mining” a sustainable solution for the future

Ireland is under pressure to meet new EU targets that require at least 25% of annual consumption of critical raw materials to come from recycled sources.

“By recycling electronics, we’re not only protecting the environment,” said Mr. Donovan, “we’re also reducing our reliance on imported materials and supporting the circular economy.”

WEEE Ireland is responsible for over two-thirds of all national e-waste collection, on behalf of 1,355 producer members.

“These events are about giving back to the community and building a greener future,” Donovan said.

“Together with Wexford County Council and local residents, we hope to break records in 2025 for electronic waste recycling.”

