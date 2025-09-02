Wexford Retail Outlet Targeted In Enforcement Operation On Dodgy Boxes

One Wexford retail outlet was among 15 across Ireland targeted in a major enforcement operation cracking down on illegal streaming via so-called “dodgy boxes.”

The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT), working with Sky TV, served legal notices to stores in nine counties, including Wexford, accusing them of selling illegal streaming subscriptions or devices.

FACT says this is the first nationwide action focused directly on street-level resellers.

All stores were warned to cease activity or face legal consequences, with most now complying.

FACT says disrupting illegal streaming at shop level is vital to tackling wider piracy networks

