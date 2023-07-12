Wexford Retained Firefighters question The Labout Courts recommendations

Wexford Retained firefighters say The Labour Court recommendations for staff may look good on paper but they don’t go far enough.

Some of the recommendations would see an increase of approximately 400 staff and a pay rise of just 24%.

Shop Steward for the Fire Service Wayne Cox says he believes the Labour court lacks understanding.

“This pay rise is only on the retainer, not the hourly rate and for a starting firefighter this amounts to €2000 a year.”

Mr. Cox went on to state that he cannot see an extra 400 members of staff being recruited to the service if this is all that will be on offer.