Wexford RNLI lifesavers prepare to answer the call this Christmas

As the RNLI comes to the end of its milestone 200th year, the charity is launching its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the volunteer crew members who are preparing to spend Christmas on call.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period* every year. Whatever weather winter throws at them, RNLI crews such as those at Courtown, Wexford, Rosslare Harbour, Fethard and Kilmore Quay, are ready to battle the elements to save lives at sea. These rescues, and others all year round, are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed to keep crews prepared and protected.

Christmas is a time for family and friends, but the RNLI’s volunteer crews are ready to leave their own celebrations this festive season and answer the call for help. Among the thousands of volunteers preparing for Christmas are seven female lifeboat and shore crew at Fethard RNLI including Rebecca Doyle, a trainee crew member.

Rebecca is a long serving volunteer, predominantly in fundraising but also acts as the station’s Water Safety Officer and has in the past served as Lifeboat Press Officer. It was not until last year however, that Rebecca decided to join the lifeboat crew too.

‘My late Dad John Doyle led the charge to fundraise for a lifeboat and to get the station in Fethard re-opened in 1995’, Rebecca explains. ‘He became the first Honorary Secretary as it was known then, now the Lifeboat Operations Manager. My earliest memory as a child was emptying out the coins from the bucket following the church collections – fundraising for the lifeboat was always a part of home life. When the lifeboat station did reopen, I recall studying for my leaving cert on the pier and watching the training going on. I later got involved more with fundraising and was the event organiser for the Waves Music Festival which raised €65,000 towards our current D class lifeboat.

‘Being on the lifeboat crew was something I always wanted to do and with a career change last year, I found more time to do the training. Because we operate around the Hook Peninsula from New Ross to Kilmore Quay, our lifeboat has 12 different launching sites. As part of the crew training, I need to complete an exercise at each. I have one more to do and I will then be ready to respond to my first call out.’

As for what drives her on and what she finds most rewarding about being involved, Rebecca says: ‘It’s the one crew and the family and the feeling part of something bigger. Being surrounded by the water, I have always appreciated the significance of the service, and I know how lucky we are to have it on our doorstep to look after the community, family and friends.’

As she looks ahead to Christmas, Rebecca knows her fellow crew are ready to respond if needed: ‘For a crew member, there’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas. Even at this time of year, people still get in trouble in the water, and like all RNLI crews, we at Fethard RNLI are prepared to leave our own celebrations to help others.

‘But as volunteer lifeboat crew we couldn’t launch without kind donations from the public which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our own families.’

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal

