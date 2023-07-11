Wexford RNLI volunteers take to pitch at Croke Park to highlight water safety ahead of GAA hurling semi-final

RNLI representatives from Kilmore Quay, Wexford and Rosslare Harbour took to the pitch during yesterday’s (Sunday 9 July) All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final at Croke Park, to promote the charity’s water safety partnership with the GAA.

Before the throw-in at the Clare and Kilkenny decider and in front of thousands gathered at the stadium, RNLI volunteers dressed in their full lifeboat kit, unfurled a giant flag showing an all-weather lifeboat in action.

A second group of RNLI crew wearing county jerseys unfurled a flag with a water safety message, calling on everyone to Float to Live. Among the Wexford RNLI crew were Declan Roche and Michael Roche from Kilmore Quay, Martin Conway from Wexford and Paul McCormack from Rosslare Harbour.

Now six years on, the RNLI and GAA water safety partnership serves to raise awareness of drowning prevention and to educate communities on how to stay safe in and around the water. The partnership is part of the GAA Healthy Clubs’ programme and has seen RNLI lifeboat crew visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to deliver water safety talks to all age groups.

Speaking about yesterday’s event in Croke Park, Paul McCormack, Rosslare Harbour RNLI crew member said: ‘This partnership highlights the shared values between ourselves in the RNLI and the GAA, notably volunteerism and the importance of communities. It was a privilege for our crew here at Rosslare Harbour, Kilmore Quay, and Wexford to be invited to Croke Park on such a big day in the GAA’s championship calendar and to have the opportunity to promote a key drowning prevention message, float to live.

‘If you find yourself struggling in the water unexpectedly, your instinct will tell you to swim hard. But cold water shock could make you gasp uncontrollably. Then you could breathe in water and drown. Instead, we want you to float to live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged, Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands to help you stay afloat. It’s ok if your legs sink. Spread your arms and legs to improve stability.’