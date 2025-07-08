Wexford RNLI Volunteers Take to the Pitch at Croke Park

Wexford RNLI volunteers joined their colleagues from across Ireland on the hallowed turf of Croke Park last Saturday (5 July), using the spotlight of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final to deliver a vital message: water safety saves lives.

The collaboration between the RNLI and the GAA—now in its eighth year—saw volunteers take part in a powerful pitch-side activation ahead of the sellout clash between Cork and Dublin. With over 80,000 spectators in attendance, the event was a high-impact opportunity to promote the life-saving work of the RNLI and raise awareness about drowning prevention.

The RNLI-GAA partnership is rooted in shared values: volunteerism, community, and saving lives. While the RNLI’s educational outreach typically happens at grassroots club level through school talks and presentations, Croke Park provides a national stage for the cause. The day also featured the camogie quarter-final between Waterford and Clare, adding to the reach and significance of the awareness campaign.

Among the most moving moments of the day was a pitch-side interview with Naoive Coggin, whose son Cian Nugent tragically drowned in 2023 after being caught in a rip current off Ardmore, Co. Waterford. Her heartfelt message emphasized the critical importance of understanding water safety, especially during the summer months.

The event also carried special significance for RNLI volunteer Declan Roche from Kilmore Quay. Declan lost his son Michael—also an RNLI crew member—in March. To honour Michael’s dedication, RNLI Water Safety Head Gareth Morrison presented Declan with a framed RNLI/GAA polo shirt, embroidered with Michael’s initials, MR. Michael had attended the Croke Park awareness day in previous years, making the moment especially poignant.

Before throw-in, RNLI volunteers in full gear took to the pitch, parading toward the Hogan Stand as two large flags were unfurled—one featuring lifeboats at sea, and another bearing the message “Saving Lives Together.” The visual display paused for the National Anthem, ensuring maximum visibility and impact.

Earlier in the afternoon, fans were greeted at the stadium by an Atlantic 85 class lifeboat and RNLI teams who demonstrated lifesaving equipment, including throw bags, and offered safety advice to spectators of all ages.

Fethard RNLI crew member Nadia Blanchfield was among those representing the lifeboat service at the event. Reflecting on the day, she said:

“This partnership highlights the shared values between ourselves in the RNLI and the GAA, notably volunteerism and the importance of communities. It is always a privilege for volunteers like ours at Fethard to be invited to Croke Park on such a big day in the GAA’s championship calendar and to have the opportunity to promote water safety.”

Nadia and her fellow volunteers stressed one key safety message as the summer season peaks: Float to Live.

If you find yourself in trouble in the water:

Tilt your head back with ears submerged

Relax and control your breathing

Use your hands to stay afloat

Don’t worry if your legs sink—everyone floats differently

When safe to do so, call for help or swim to safety

If you witness someone else in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

