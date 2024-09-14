Back to News

Wexford road closures for Saturday Wexford Stage Rally

AuthorAJ Walsh

There will be several road closures today while the rally is underway. Today’s closures (Saturday) are below:
Stage numbers: 1-4-7
Stage name: Butterfly Farm
Road Closure Times: 08:49 to 18:03
Road Nos.: L5075-2 / L5076-1 / L1013-1 / L10131-0 / L1018-2 / L5068-1 / L5068-2
Townlands: Clogh, Ballaghboy, Huntingtown, Ballinacur, Banntown, Ballynahillen, Island Lower, Island Middle, Island Upper, Rossminoge North, Ballyregan, Boley Upper, Carrigbeg, Rossminoge, Shrule, Raheen (Kilcomb), Monasootagh, Coolnaleen.
Stage numbers: 2-5-8
Stage name: Ballycadden
Road Closure Times: 09:18 to 18:36
Road Nos.: L5136-1 / L5135-3 / L5138-3 / L1017-2 / L1017-3 / L10161-1 / L1016-1 / L5147-1 / L5146-1 / L5144-1 / L5145-1.
Townlands: Tinnashrule, Ballyandrew, Boolnadrum, Curralane Oldtown, Lackendarragh, Ballycadden Lower, Ballycadden Upper, Bolinrush, Knockalour, Kiltilly, Bolinahaney, Borris.
Stage numbers: 3-6-9
Stage name: Kilrush
Road Closure Times: 09:45 to 18:59
Road Nos.: L51411-0 / L10202-2 / L10202-3 / L1037-2 / L6159-1 / L6159-2 / L6160-2 / L6161-1 / L6162-1
Townlands: Ballaman, Ballyboy, Raheen (Tombrack), Knockaree, Ballynaberny, Knockanure, Graigue Beg, Clohamon, Ballinapark and Gorteen.
Remember, keep the race in its place. #ArriveAlive
