Wexford Rose Cliona O Leary To Represent Model County As Rose Of Tralee Festival Gets Underway

The Rose of Tralee festival has officially launched.32 women will be vying for the crown this year, with a large cohort of Roses coming from abroad. Wexford is represented by the fabulous Cliona O’Leary from Boolavogue.

Cliona is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Farm management and Agribusiness. She describes herself as sociable with a great sense of humour!

Daithi O’Se and Kathryn Thomas are returning to host the competition, which airs on Monday.

Listen back here to when Alan Corcoran met with Cliona

Best of luck Cliona!

Related