The latest statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show a mixed picture for new vehicle registrations in Ireland for February 2025. New car registrations fell by 15% in February, with a total of 14,012 new cars sold compared to 16,432 in the same month last year. This decline comes after a strong start to the year in January, leaving the total number of new cars registered year-to-date at 47,483, a marginal decrease of 0.8% compared to 2024.

In the commercial vehicle sector, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) saw an 8% decline, with 3,201 units sold in February. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) also experienced a 3% drop, registering 292 units in February.

However, despite these drops in traditional vehicle categories, the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to rise. In February, there was a 36% increase in new electric car registrations, with 2,524 EVs sold compared to 1,856 in February 2024. Year-to-date, 7,447 new electric cars have been registered, marking a 25.1% increase from the same period in 2024.

The growth of electric vehicles has been supported by consumer incentives, particularly the SEAI Grant, which has contributed to a significant portion of EV sales. According to SIMI Director General Brian Cooke, government incentives remain vital in sustaining this momentum, especially as a wider range of electric vehicle models are introduced.

Despite the decline in overall car sales, electric vehicles now represent 15.68% of the market share, with petrol-powered cars still leading at 27.88%. Hybrids (petrol-electric) and plug-in electric hybrids follow closely behind at 23.76% and 14.30%, respectively.

In terms of regional breakdown, Wexford saw a 2.41% share of new car registrations for February, with 1,277 new cars registered, up from 1,247 in February 2024. The county also saw a 10.92% increase in new electric car registrations, totaling 193 EVs for the month.

Despite the overall drop in new car sales, the continued rise in electric vehicles points to a growing shift toward more sustainable transportation options in Ireland. With more EV models expected to enter the market, the future of the Irish automotive industry looks increasingly electric.

