Wexford Scholar to Study Abroad After Securing Top Postgraduate Award

A Wexford student, Elise Zacherl, has been selected for one of Ireland’s most prestigious postgraduate scholarships as part of the 2025 class of George Moore Scholars, supported by The Ireland Funds

The announcement was made this week at a special event hosted at LinkedIn’s Community Space in Dublin, where 57 outstanding students from across Ireland were recognised for earning a place in the competitive programme. Elise will now begin preparations for a fully funded Master’s degree at a leading university abroad, joining peers who will study in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe.

The George Moore Scholars programme, launched in 2020, aims to expand access to world-class postgraduate education for talented Irish students. To date, it has awarded over €13 million to more than 250 scholars, offering not just financial assistance but also mentoring and access to a global alumni network.

Operated by The Ireland Funds, a global philanthropic organisation established in 1976, the initiative continues to invest in future leaders who will contribute to their communities and fields of study both at home and internationally.

