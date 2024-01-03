Wexford schools to benefit from funding for improved energy rating

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications Ossian Smyth TD have today launched the next phase of the school retrofitting pathfinder programme.

Up to 14 schools will be retrofitted and upgraded to a Building Energy Rating of B with renewable heating to reduce their CO2 emissions by 51 per cent.

There is a targeted budget of €50 million for this new phase of the Schools Energy Retrofit Pathfinder Programme. It is being jointly funded by the Department of Education and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

The programme will be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Department of Education, with delivery support from Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB).

Two Co. Wexford schools are included in the programme; St Kevin’s National School at Tara Hill, Gorey and Kennedy College, New Ross.

Senator Malcolm Byrne has welcomed the announcement and said that hopefully all schools will be able to follow suit: “Schools often face significant bills for heating and energy use. Any way to make them more energy efficient is positive. These are two good schools in Wexford that will benefit but ultimately, it is hoped all schools could be retrofitted”.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan told South East Radio News that the plan to improve the energy rating at the schools, will not only help to achieve energy targets but also improve the learning environment for both pupils and staff providing “a cosy and welcoming environment for learning”.