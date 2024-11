A phenomenal quarter of million euro has been won on a scratch card in County Wexford

The lucky ticket was bought in Doyles Daybreak in Ballymurn

The winner who wishes to remain anonymous dropped into to the shop for a chicken fillet roll and while waiting at counter decided to purchase a National Lottery Mega Money Multiplier for 10 euro

Thought no more about it and left it in his pocket only to scratch the winning card a day later to his total disbelief!

Related