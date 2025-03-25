“Wexford Sees Housing Prices Surge as Supply Hits Record Lows in Q1 2025

The latest Daft.ie House Price Report for Q1 2025 reveals a sharp rise in housing prices across Ireland, with Wexford and Leinster seeing significant price increases. Nationally, house prices have risen by an average of 3.7% in the first three months of the year, marking a year-on-year increase of 11.6%. This surge is being driven by tight housing supply and increasing demand, particularly in Dublin and surrounding counties in Leinster.

Key Findings for Wexford

Wexford: House prices in Wexford have jumped by 14% compared to the same period in 2024. The average price for a home in Wexford is now €314,000, which is 54% higher than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks a significant acceleration from last year, when prices only rose by 4%

One of the main drivers of these rising prices is a severe shortage of housing supply. As of March 1st, 2025, the number of second-hand homes available nationwide stood at just 9,300, a 17% drop from the same time last year. This is the lowest level of available housing since records began in 2007. With fewer homes available for sale, competition among buyers continues to push prices higher.

Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie House Price Report, commented on the situation:

“The surge in housing prices is primarily linked to the ongoing supply shortage. The housing market remains constrained, and while interest rates have played a role, the core issue is the housing deficit. More homes need to be built to address this long-term problem.”

Regional Breakdown: Prices and Changes

Here’s a snapshot of average house prices and annual price increases for major cities:

Dublin: €460,726 (up 12.2%)

Cork: €358,676 (up 9.2%)

Limerick: €300,253 (up 13.8%)

Galway: €409,482 (up 13.2%)

Waterford: €260,657 (up 11.2%)

Rest of the country: €296,346 (up 11.2%)

