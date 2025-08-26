Wexford Sees Over 1,100 New Homes Added in the Past Year

More than 1,100 new residential addresses were added in Wexford over the past year, according to the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report released today. The report, prepared by EY, also shows that another 1,107 residential buildings were under construction in the county as of June 2025.

Key Findings for Wexford:

1,138 new residential address points added in the 12 months to June 2025

1,107 residential buildings under construction as of June

2.8% residential vacancy rate – below the national average of 3.7%

€300,902 average house price in June 2025

National Highlights:

Across Ireland, 33,002 new residential address points were added – a 5.2% increase compared to the previous year. The Greater Dublin Area accounted for over half (53.2%) of these, with Dublin alone recording 12,762 new addresses.

Construction activity also saw a boost, with 23,869 buildings under construction nationwide in June 2025 – a 9.2% increase on the previous year. Dublin (3,979) and Cork (2,876) led in terms of building numbers, while counties like Longford and Leitrim had fewer than 150 construction sites.

Vacancy Rates and Dereliction:

Wexford: 2.8% vacancy rate

National average: 3.7%, the lowest on record

Dublin: Lowest vacancy at 1.1%

Leitrim: Highest at 11.9%

Nationwide, 80,328 residential properties were vacant in June 2025, while 19,821 buildings were classified as derelict – a 2.9% decrease year-on-year.

Related