Wexford sees staggering increase in shoplifting

Wexford has seen a staggering increase in shoplifting over the past two decades, with incidents rising by 207% between 2003 and 2024. In 2024 alone, Wexford ranked third in the country for shoplifting, following Tipperary and Cork. This alarming trend has raised concerns among small business owners and retail workers, prompting calls for stronger legislation to combat the issue.

According to MEP Cynthia Ni Mhurchu, many shop owners have reached out to voice their frustrations with the escalating problem. On a daily basis, they report significant losses due to frequent shoplifting, with some retailers losing hundreds of euros every week. The issue is compounded by an increase in assaults on staff, leading to higher difficulty in hiring and retaining employees. Staff are increasingly hesitant to work in stores where the threat of shoplifting and violence is ever-present.

To tackle this growing issue, Cynthia has proposed several legislative measures:

Mandatory Prison Sentences for Repeat Offenders

Cynthia believes that repeat offenders are responsible for a large percentage of retail crime. Research shows that 40% of retail crime is committed by just 8-9% of offenders. She suggests that those caught shoplifting multiple times should face mandatory prison sentences to act as a deterrent. Ban Repeat Offenders from Retail Locations

She also calls for an update to the Public Order Act to allow shop owners to ban repeat offenders from entering their premises for a set period. This would give retailers more control over preventing habitual criminals from repeatedly stealing from their stores. A Specific Offense for Assault on Retail Workers

The safety of retail staff is also a key concern. Cynthia proposes creating a specific offense for assaulting retail workers, acknowledging the increasing number of incidents where staff are physically attacked while trying to prevent theft. Retail workers have reported fear of confrontation, as in some cases, they face retaliation for attempting to stop offenders. Penalizing Repeat Offenders by Reducing Social Welfare or Wages

One of Cynthia’s more controversial proposals is to deduct a percentage of a repeat offender’s income, whether from wages or social welfare, to compensate the victims of their crimes. She argues that offenders should be held financially accountable for their actions, with the amount deducted being determined by a judge. Ending Retail Defamation Claims

Cynthia also suggests ending the practice of retail defamation claims. In cases where offenders are convicted of shoplifting, they should not be allowed to file defamation suits against retailers for falsely accusing them of theft. This would help protect businesses from the added burden of legal challenges after they’ve been victims of crime.

Related