Back to News

Wexford sees the third-biggest reduction in the number of taxi drivers in the country

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Wexford has seen the third-biggest reduction in the number of taxi drivers in the country over the past five years.

A new study by Arup for the Taxis for Ireland Coalition shows a concerning drop in taxi drivers nationwide, despite the country’s growing population.

In 2019 there were 299 licensed taxi drivers operating in Wexford, while in 2023, there were 233, resulting in a reduction of over 22%.

Nationally over the past decade, the number of Small Public Service Vehicle drivers has fallen by 10%, while the population grew by 15%.

To combat this, the Taxis for Ireland Coalition is proposing a series of recommendations, including a dedicated taxi strategy and better rural and urban services, which they plan to present to the National Transport Authority.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave