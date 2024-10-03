Wexford sees the third-biggest reduction in the number of taxi drivers in the country

Wexford has seen the third-biggest reduction in the number of taxi drivers in the country over the past five years.

A new study by Arup for the Taxis for Ireland Coalition shows a concerning drop in taxi drivers nationwide, despite the country’s growing population.

In 2019 there were 299 licensed taxi drivers operating in Wexford, while in 2023, there were 233, resulting in a reduction of over 22%.

Nationally over the past decade, the number of Small Public Service Vehicle drivers has fallen by 10%, while the population grew by 15%.

To combat this, the Taxis for Ireland Coalition is proposing a series of recommendations, including a dedicated taxi strategy and better rural and urban services, which they plan to present to the National Transport Authority.

Related