Wexford selects its Rose of Tralee entrant

A Boolavogue girl will be the Wexford Rose at this years Rose of Tralee in August

Twenty six year old Cliona O’Leary last night Saturday was crowned winner from the twenty two contestants in the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey

Daughter of Eugene and Siobhan O’Leary, Cliona has gone back to college to study for a degree in agriculture in SETU and is Wexford’s representative on the National Council of Macra na Feirme

She says she is overjoyed at having been chosen as the Wexford Rose having had a lifelong interest in the competition and travelled to Tralee many times to enjoy the event

Cliona O’Leary is sponsored by Tommy Williamson Farming and Landscaping Supplies Templescoby Enniscorthy where she is a former employee

She is the 31st rose to be chosen for this years contest

