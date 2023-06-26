Wexford Senator – Answers are still needed from Dee Forbes

Dee Forbes has resigned as Director General of RTE with immediate effect.

She’d been suspended last week in the wake of the controversy over undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy.

In a statement Dee Forbes says she ‘regrets the upset and adverse publicity’ suffered by RTE and its staff, and the public unease.

She’s apologised unreservedly, but added the RTE Board has not treated her with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person.

RTE are expected to be grilled by two Oireachtas Committees this week.

Wexford Fianna Fáil Senator and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Malcolm Byrne, has reacted to the news:

He says that answers are still needed and hopes that Ms. Forbes will appear before the Oireachtas media committee this Wednesday.