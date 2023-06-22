News

Wexford Senator calls for complete transparency over Tubridy payments

AuthorNews Desk

Wexford Fianna Fáil Senator and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Malcolm Byrne,

RTE has admitted it paid Ryan Tubridy 345,000 euro in additional payments between 2017 and 2022.

In a statement through his agent, Ryan Tubridy said it is a matter for RTE and he can’t shed any light on why it dealt with the payments in the way it did.

RTE says Ryan Tubridy will not present his radio show tomorrow.

An audit carried out by Grant Thornton found a deal was created with a commercial partner who paid him for personal appearances – and had its own sponsorship discounted with the broadcaster as a result.

This has prompted Fianna Fáil Senator and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Malcolm Byrne, has said there is a need now for complete transparency by RTÉ, the Late Late Show and Ryan Tubridy regarding payments made to the presenter.

Senator Byrne said, “The public must be told what agreements were entered into, who knew about them and who approved them. There must be complete cooperation with the Grant Thornton investigation and that report should be published as expeditiously as possible.

“On publication, RTE and Grant Thornton will be invited to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee, and they should be clear about what has happened and any actions that will be taken. There is also a need to provide regular reports to Minister Catherine Martin.”
The Fianna Fáil Senator concluded by saying, “This will not help RTÉ’s case for additional public funding. It does represent a test for the new Chair and Chief Executive of RTÉ to set out their values and vision in response to this scandal.”
