Wexford Senator calls for complete transparency over Tubridy payments

RTE has admitted it paid Ryan Tubridy 345,000 euro in additional payments between 2017 and 2022.

In a statement through his agent, Ryan Tubridy said it is a matter for RTE and he can’t shed any light on why it dealt with the payments in the way it did.

RTE says Ryan Tubridy will not present his radio show tomorrow.

An audit carried out by Grant Thornton found a deal was created with a commercial partner who paid him for personal appearances – and had its own sponsorship discounted with the broadcaster as a result.

This has prompted Fianna Fáil Senator and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Malcolm Byrne, has said there is a need now for complete transparency by RTÉ, the Late Late Show and Ryan Tubridy regarding payments made to the presenter.