Wexford Senator calls for urgent action on child health

A Wexford Senator is calling for urgent action on child health.

Senator Cathal Byrne has today highlighted the need for the Minister for Health to introduce a national paediatric screening programme for coeliac disease in children aged 1 to 17.

The proposed programme would aim to catch the condition early and improve outcomes for thousands of Irish children.

Speaking this morning – Senator Byrne says early detection is key, with many cases currently going undiagnosed, leading to long-term health issues.

