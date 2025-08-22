Wexford Senator Cathal Byrne Backs Heather Humphreys for President

Senator Cathal Byrne has confirmed his support for Minister Heather Humphreys as Fine Gael’s candidate in the upcoming presidential election, describing her as uniquely qualified to represent the Irish people at home and abroad.

Senator Byrne has praised Humphreys’ decade of Cabinet experience, her deep understanding of Ireland’s constitutional framework, and her record of ministerial leadership — particularly during the Decade of Centenaries. He also highlighted her background as a member of the Church of Ireland from a border county, calling it a “powerful symbol of inclusivity” in efforts to strengthen North-South relationships.

“As a Republican who wants to see a United Ireland in my generation, I believe Heather Humphreys has the capacity to help bridge communities and connect with people across the island,”

While acknowledging that MEP Sean Kelly would also be a strong candidate, particularly given his significant international and European experience, Senator Byrne stressed that Humphreys has also represented Ireland globally through numerous trade missions and senior ministerial roles.

The internal Fine Gael nomination process remains open for another 10 days, but Cathal Byrne told John Moynihan on todays “Morning Mix” that from what he’s hearing on the ground and within the party, Humphreys currently appears to be in the lead.

“She’s grounded, experienced, and represents something different. I think she would make a fantastic president.”

