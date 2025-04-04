Wexford Senator expresses his concern over further tariffs

An Enniscorthy Senator has expressed his concern over further impending tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry

One of the largest employers in Enniscorthy is the medical device company BARD employing upto 800 people

Senator Cathal Byrne believes the company could face challenges due to tariffs on exports to the US

Speaking on Morning Mix the Enniscorthy Senator said there are serious concerns about this

The senator also raised his concerns during the review of the National Development Plan about the lack of early morning commuter services for passengers traveling from Wexford, Rosslare, and Enniscorthy to Dublin.

Currently, the earliest service from Wexford arrives in Dublin too late for many workers. The Senator is pushing for Irish Rail to extend early morning services to these areas, with hopes for an update in July as part of the National Development Plan review.

Related