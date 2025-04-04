Back to Sport

Wexford Senior Footballers return to action this weekend

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Last weekend, the Wexford Senior Football Team suffered a defeat to Limerick in the League Final at Croke Park.

Despite this, the primary goal of earning promotion to Division 3 for 2026 was achieved

The team returns to action this Saturday evening against Laois in the championship’s first round at Chadwicks Wexford Park (6 p.m. throw-in). The winners will face Louth in the quarter-final next weekend.

Tickets are available online, as well as in SuperValu and Centra stores, costing €15 for adults, students, and OAPs, and €5 for juveniles.

For those unable to attend we have live commentary here on South East Radio.

Manager John Hegarty has named his team

