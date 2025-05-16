Wexford Senior Hurlers Set for Championship Clash with Offaly

Wexford’s senior hurlers return to championship action this Saturday as they face Offaly in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at Chadwicks Wexford Park. The match is scheduled to throw in at 5:00 p.m.

Supporters can purchase tickets online or in person at selected SuperValu and Centra stores across the country. Please note that, in line with GAA regulations for senior championship fixtures, all spectators—including those under 16—require a valid ticket for entry.

For fans unable to attend, there will be live updates on X (formerly Twitter) in association with ESET, and live commentary here on South East Radio.

Manager Keith Rossiter has named the squad for Saturday’s crucial clash.

The full panel is as follows:

Let’s get behind the team this weekend—hon the Yellowbellies!

