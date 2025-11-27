Wexford Set for Major €250m-€500m Road Upgrade Under New €22bn Transport Plan

Wexford is set to benefit from significant investment in road infrastructure, with the N11/25 Oilgate to Rosslare road project earmarked for €250 million to €500 million in funding. As part of the government’s €22bn transport plan, the project will improve regional connectivity and safety, with construction expected to begin by 2030.

This is one of several major infrastructure projects planned across the country, including key upgrades in counties such as Limerick, Galway and Donegal. However, the Wexford upgrade stands out as a crucial development for the South East, aimed at enhancing local travel and supporting economic growth in the region.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien confirmed that these road projects are central to the government’s plans over the next five years, with a focus on delivering key upgrades on time and ensuring value for money. The N11/25 project will play a vital role in improving transport links between Wexford and the rest of the country benefiting both local businesses and tourism.

Councillor Lisa McDonald has welcomed the government’s commitment to the project. Speaking to South East Radio News she described the funding as a clear signal that the long-awaited road project is finally moving forward.

Cllr. McDonald emphasised that the project will bring significant improvements to Southeast Wexford including better road safety, reduced truck traffic and improved access to Rosslare Port.

She also highlighted that the design for the project which includes critical elements such as interchanges and access points will be presented by January with planning expected to be finalised by the end of next year.

While construction is not expected to start until 2030, McDonald called for the swift resolution of the project’s impact on local residents who have been in limbo since 2009.

She urged both the government and Wexford County Council to provide clarity and support for those affected allowing them to move forward with their lives without further delay.

Related