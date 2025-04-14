Wexford Set to Welcome the Return of the Fleadh in 2025

Wexford town is preparing to once again host Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which will take place from August 3rd to 10th, 2025. The official launch of next year’s event was recently celebrated with a vibrant evening of traditional Irish music at the National Opera House on Saturday, April 12th.

The night began with a performance by Ceoltóirí na Sláine, a youth traditional Irish orchestra formed as a legacy of Wexford’s previous hosting of the Fleadh. The group showcased the energy and talent of the next generation of Irish musicians.

A key highlight of the evening was the debut of the Paddy Berry Suite, a newly composed piece honouring Paddy Berry, President of Craobh Loch Garman (Wexford Town Comhaltas). Berry has been instrumental in securing both the 2024 and 2025 Fleadhanna for Wexford and is widely respected for his lifelong commitment to traditional Irish music, poetry, and culture.

Also taking the stage was rising traditional fusion band Tulua, who impressed the audience with their distinctive sound and dynamic presence. Following the release of their 2023 debut album No Coming, No Going, the band continues to build their reputation across Ireland and beyond.

Building on the momentum of a successful and sun-soaked Fleadh in 2024, anticipation is already high for the 2025 edition. Locals and long-time Fleadh-goers alike are eager to see what this year’s programme will bring.

Fleadh Executive Committee Chairman, Eddie Taaffe, expressed his enthusiasm:

“Wexford is honoured and excited to host the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025. Last year’s event was a tremendous success thanks to the dedication of so many behind the scenes, and the incredible support from attendees. We’ve been working since the end of last year to build on that success, and we’re confident this summer’s Fleadh will be even more memorable.”

Tickets for the 2025 Fleadh will go on sale from 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 14th via www.fleadhcheoil.ie. The concert lineup includes performances by Frankie Gavin and De Dannan, the National Folk Orchestra, Garadice, Shaskeen, and Perfect Friction, with additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Related